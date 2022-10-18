Salida City Council will vote on two resolutions at its regular meeting at 6 p.m. today to support council’s own ballot issues: one resolution supporting 2A and 2B, the increased taxes on short-term rental licenses and increased occupational lodging tax, and a second supporting 2D, asking voters to approve the Residences at Salida Bottling Company.

In other new business, council will conduct a public hearing on a resolution to summarize the revenues and expenditures for each of the city’s funds, the first step toward adopting Salida’s budget for next year.

