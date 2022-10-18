Salida City Council will vote on two resolutions at its regular meeting at 6 p.m. today to support council’s own ballot issues: one resolution supporting 2A and 2B, the increased taxes on short-term rental licenses and increased occupational lodging tax, and a second supporting 2D, asking voters to approve the Residences at Salida Bottling Company.
In other new business, council will conduct a public hearing on a resolution to summarize the revenues and expenditures for each of the city’s funds, the first step toward adopting Salida’s budget for next year.
Council will vote on a resolution regarding the Stringer annexation petition, which council members discussed during a previous work session, confirming it is compliant with state statutes and setting a public hearing.
Council will hear first reading for an ordinance to amend Chapter 16, Article IV of the municipal code, regarding zoning variances.
The purpose of the change, as written in the ordinance, states “the variance procedure provides authorization to deviate from the literal terms of this chapter where strict application and enforcement of this chapter would result in exceptional practical difficulty or undue hardship preventing the use of the land as otherwise allowed by this chapter.”
Council also will hold a public hearing and consider an amplified noise permit for The 146 Taphouse.
Staff and council members will make reports at the end of the meeting.
