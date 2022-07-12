Salida police apprehended Daniel Egan on Friday.
Egan faces murder charges in the 2018 death of Matthew Massaro at Buena Vista Correctional Complex, where both were incarcerated at the time.
Egan had been out on a $50,000 bond under a plea agreement that reduced his charges.
He failed to appear in District Court June 8 for a status conference, at which time his bail was revoked and nationwide warrants were issued on the original charges of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree assault with deadly weapon, second-degree assault serious bodily injury, second-degree assault strangulation, second-degree assault injury with a deadly weapon, violent crime used weapon and violent crime caused death.
Salida Police Department was dispatched to the area of Columbine Manor Friday afternoon on a report of a suspicious vehicle.
When officers arrived, they found a stolen vehicle, a press release from Chief Russ Johnson stated.
In speaking to the reporting party, officers learned that a man wearing a dark wig got out of the vehicle, grabbed a bag and threw it into the back of another smaller gray vehicle.
Based on information received earlier, officers began to search the area for a gray vehicle belonging to Egan’s wife, Ashley Egan.
A short while later, a Colorado Parks and Wildlife officer spotted the vehicle.
Salida police officers and Chaffee County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the location and conducted a high-risk traffic stop.
During the traffic stop, Daniel Egan was found hiding in the back seat of the vehicle.
He was booked on a $100,000 cash bond for the original charges.
He now also faces new charges for multiple motor vehicle thefts in the Colorado Springs and Salida areas.
Additional bond was set at $12,000 cash.
Ashley Egan is being charged with accessory with a bond set at $50,000 cash or surety.
Johnson said, “We are glad to have Daniel Egan in custody; it definitely makes our community safer.”
Daniel Egan is set to appear in court at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.
