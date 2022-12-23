The Colorado Department of Transportation announced its holiday traffic schedule for the Little Blue Creek Canyon construction project on U.S. 50 between mileposts 123 and 127.
U.S. 50 will be open to two-way traffic with no delays from now through Jan. 3, according to a press release.
During the week of Jan. 3-6, traffic will change to one-lane alternating traffic with pilot operations for striping the roadway. Sometime in January, U.S. 50 will be open to two lanes of traffic with no delays until the spring. Work will continue in spring through summer.
No spring start date has been announced.
