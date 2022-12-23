The Colorado Department of Transportation announced its holiday traffic schedule for the Little Blue Creek Canyon construction project on U.S. 50 between mileposts 123 and 127.

U.S. 50 will be open to two-way traffic with no delays from now through Jan. 3, according to a press release.

