The firefighters at Salida Fire Department have a new piece of furniture at which to eat their meals, courtesy of the Salida High School advanced woodworking class.
Students, under the direction of Salida High School teacher Shawn Simpson, created a clear alder kitchen table with a metal frame base decorated in the middle with an old-style horse-drawn fire wagon and “Salida Hose Co. No. 1, 1892.”
Simpson said the work on the project was done in class and took a couple of semesters to complete.
The table seats six and now holds pride of place in the upstairs living quarters kitchen at the fire department.
Capt. Paul Ottmer said the firefighters love the new piece.
Students who worked on the project include Braden Collins, Carter Drake, Connor Gentile, Chris Graf, Ellis Haas, Brandt Jones, Caiven Lake, Creed Moon, Quin Meyers, Anthony Ortiz, Life Richardson and Even Wright.
