Guidestone’s annual Pumpkin Patch & Harvest Festival is a little different this year.
With COVID-19 restrictions in place, the event is limited to 100 people per three-hour session, which was moved across the street to the Hutchinson Homestead and Learning Center this year.
Masks and social distancing are also part of the event now, while pumpkins, a hay bail maze, farm animals, wagon rides, crafts, live music and snacks all returned.
“It’s going great,” said Andrea Coen, Guidestone’s executive director, on Sunday. “We had to make some changes due to COVID – smaller group sizes and a change of location. But it felt fun and festive and safe.”
Andy Trever of Salida and his daughters once again attended the event and picked out pumpkins to take home.
“It’s really nice they still had it with COVID going on,” Andy said. “This is a tradition for us.”
Other families traveled from as far as Cañon City and Breckenridge just to attend the event.
“We’re thrilled to be able to offer this loved community event this year and we’re grateful to the community for helping us all stay safe,” Coen said, adding that Chaffee County Public Health approved the event’s plan. “We appreciate their support ensuring everyone’s safety.”
The Pumpkin Patch & Harvest Festival had six sessions held Friday through Sunday during the first weekend, and all of them sold out.
The festival will return next week, however, and tickets are still available for every session except Saturday morning. The event will take place again from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1-4 p.m. this Friday through Sunday.
Tickets need to be purchased in advance by at least 8 p.m. the prior day.
People can find out more information on the harvest festival and purchase tickets online at GuidestoneColorado.org.
The event is Guidestone’s largest fundraiser of the year, and proceeds from the Pumpkin Patch support education programs, preservation efforts and general operations of the Hutchinson Homestead and Learning Center, Guidestone’s home base of operations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.