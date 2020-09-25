An additional south-end case of COVID-19 was identified in Chaffee County Wednesday, and one of the previously reported general population cases was identified as being an employee of Buena Vista Correctional Complex.
The total number of cases since March in Chaffee is now at 337.
An 82-year-old woman remains hospitalized with the virus, but Chaffee County Public Health said the others testing positive are resting at home.
The county’s two-week positivity rate stands at 2.6 percent.
Statewide, 66,669 people had tested positive for COVID-19 since data collection began in March.
Of those 1,926 had died as a result of the virus.
The state’s current seven-day positivity rate is 3.49 percent.
