Colorado Brewers Rendezvous, an annual festival featuring craft beers from more than 65 Colorado breweries, returns to Salida for its 27th year July 7 and 8.
The event is a collaboration between the Colorado Brewers Guild and Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce.
The festival kicks off with a Pre-Vous from 6-8:30 p.m. July 7 at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. The event features 20 breweries, which will provide tastings of exclusive beers that will not be available during the July 8 main event.
Pre-Vous tickets cost $70 plus fees and include unlimited tastings, appetizers and a commemorative glass.
The main event is 1-6 p.m. Saturday in Riverside Park and features a full roster of more than 60 breweries. Live music will be provided by Blue Recluse throughout the event.
General admission tickets cost $60 plus fees and include unlimited tastings, access to food vendors and a commemorative glass. A $20 designated driver ticket also is available and provides admission to the park and food vendors but no beer.
All tickets can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/. A “Locals Only” ticket is available for $45 at the chamber of commerce, 406 W. U.S. 50, and is limited to two tickets per household.
The July 8 event also has a VIP ticket that has already sold out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.