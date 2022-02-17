Salida High School will shift to remote learning today to allow available substitutes to support the district’s other campuses, which will remain in person.
Staff absences in the past week have been impacted by a spike in COVID-19 cases and have strained the districts’ substitute capacity.
Classroom coverage has included substitutes and every staff member eligible to help, including the superintendent.
A press release from the district stated, “Despite the dedicated support of subs and fellow staff members, it became apparent there would not have enough staff and substitutes to run all of our campuses in person tomorrow.”
The move will allow the district to dedicate substitutes to in-person learning for younger students in their school buildings.
SHS teachers will be in communication with their students, and will be taking attendance. The SHS remote schedule is posted online at http://salidahigh.ss13.sharpschool.com/.
Students with questions should contact their teachers with any questions.
