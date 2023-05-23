Salida’s newest attraction, the splash pad at Centennial Park, opened May 6. The project that began in July was completed in October.
The splash pad came about following a master plan in community services that was based on surveys, Parks and Recreation Director Mike “Diesel” Post said. “It ranked high as a wanted amenity.”
Located north of Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center, the pad was designed by Vortex, headquartered in Montreal, Canada, and installed by Stratton Brätt, a commercial landscaper from Utah. The city spent $350,000 on the project.
The splash pad will be open until Labor Day.
The pad acts as a play park, which shoots water into the air, Post said.
It can be turned on from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and runs on a four-minute cycle, after which it shuts off and can be turned on again with the press of a button.
This is one part of making Centennial Park into a much more active space, Post said.
“I’m looking forward to seeing people use it and for people to come out to Centennial Park and spend an entire day partaking in all the activities there,” he said.
