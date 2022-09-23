Salida City Council unanimously approved a resolution Tuesday approving an intergovernmental agreement with Salida School District R-32-J regarding a school resource officer being present at the district’s various schools this year.
Council members Jane Templeton and Harald Kasper were not at the meeting.
The city and school district first set up an agreement in 2017 for an SRO. It was expanded in 2019 to provide a second officer. However, during the COVID-19 pandemic, staffing was reduced, resulting in one SRO moving out of town and the second going on an extended leave.
After the law enforcement incident at Salida High School in September 2021, which resulted in a lockdown and the arrest of Principal Talmage Trujillo, the city and the district decided it was time to revisit and update the agreement “to reflect current state law, more accurately describe roles and responsibilities, clarify emergency operations procedures and reflect the values of both organizations on educating our youth in a safe, productive environment,” City Administrator Drew Nelson stated in a memo to the council.
Salida Police Chief Russ Johnson told the council that the current SRO has an office at the high school and visits the other schools and covers the majority of school events, like the recent homecoming parade, bonfire and football game.
Nelson said both Johnson and Mayor Dan Shore have met with the school district, getting acquainted with and sharing the city’s interests and concerns about the position.
“Every school has a new principal this year, so we’ve been talking with them,” Nelson said. “There may also be real-world drills, either here or in Buena Vista, the police departments might run. I’d like to give credit to Chief Johnson; he’s really reached out, as has the school district, to work this out.”
Johnson said the school has taken a page out of the police department’s book, where they host a “Coffee with a Cop,” and started doing a “Coffee with the Principal.”
He said the SRO will be doing some educational work, talking to younger students about bike safety and stranger danger, while talking with older students about traffic safety, drugs and alcohol and how to safely text.
The SRO will be an employee of the Salida Police Department but will also be on staff at the school. Johnson said this will allow the SRO to have instant access to some student records, such as contact information, but not disciplinary information.
In other business council unanimously passed the first reading of an ordinance increasing the occupational lodging tax to the maximum amount of $4.82 per occupied room per night.
Voters approved a ballot question in November 2008 to set up an occupational lodging tax that could be set as high as $4.82. After the election, the council decided not to levy the full amount, instead deciding on $2.50 per occupied room per night. In 2018 the council raised it to $3.66 to keep pace with costs and inflation. This resolution will increase it for the same reasons.
The public hearing and second reading of the ordinance will be Oct. 4.
Council also unanimously approved:
• A request for $110,000 from Chaffee Housing Trust to cover overrun costs for workforce housing units at Third and M streets. The county will cover half the cost, and the council approved funding the other half, $55,000.
• A resolution amending the subdivision housing agreement for the West End major subdivision, in which the developer agreed to build at least six deed-restricted dwelling units after the city agreed to rezone one of the lots from medium to high density.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.