The weeks-old mummified remains of a woman discovered in a Saguache County home April 28 near Crestone led to the arrests of seven adults recently.
Two children, a 13-year-old girl and a 2-year-old boy, also found at the scene, were placed under the protection of Saguache County Social Services.
The reporting party, Miguel Lamboy, 42, identified the body as that of “Lia” Carlson. A woman of that name is also known as Amy Carlson by Saguache County Sheriff’s Office. Formal identification of the woman is still pending, Saguache County Coroner Tom Perrin said Tuesday.
Salida Police Department Sgt. Corey Orth said Lamboy told him after spending April 27 driving around the state, he returned home to discover five people needing a place to stay.
April 28, Lamboy made trips to Denver and Buena Vista and upon returning home discovered the body of a deceased female known to him as Lia Carlson, 45, in the home.
Lamboy attempted to remove his two-year old son and leave, but said the others would not let him take the boy.
With a complaint against him at the Saguache County Department of Social Services, Lamboy traveled to Salida and reported the possible death to Orth.
A Saguache County search warrant was issued to check on the welfare of Lamboy’s son and to search for a deceased person.
The mummified remains of what appeared to be a woman were discovered in a back bedroom upon searching the house. The body was wrapped in a sleeping bag, and was decorated with Christmas tree lights.
During the search seven adults were taken into custody and booked on charges of abuse of a corpse and two counts of child abuse.
The seven were identified as Ryan Kramer, 31, Christopher Royer, 35, Sarah Rudolf, 35, Karin Raymond, 47, Jason Castillo, 35, John Robertson, 37, and Obdulia Franco, 52.
Orth reported Lamboy believed the people who showed up at his house transported the mummified remains to Colorado from California.
A Nissan Rouge with a California license plate registered to Franco was discovered on the property.
Carlson is believed to be the leader of the “Love has Won” religious group of which Lamboy is believed to be a member.
As the leader of the group she has been known as “Mother God.”
The arrest affidavit stated Saguache County Sheriff’s Office has received many complaints from families within the United States saying the group is “brainwashing” people and stealing their money.
Carlson was featured on a two-part segment of the Dr. Phil show in September at which time her sister and mother expressed their concerns that she had become a cult leader and several former members confronted her.
All seven of those charged are to appear in Saguache County court today.
