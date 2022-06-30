by Emma Gadeski
Herald reporter
More than a thousand runners completed the Leadville Trail Marathon and Heavy Half on June 18, kicking off Life Time’s Leadville Race Series with impressive times and a new record.
The Leadville Trail Marathon course is 26.2 miles through the historic mining district on the east side of town. Racers started at 7 a.m.
The Heavy Half is a little more than a regular half-marathon at 15.46 miles and travels along some of the same path as the marathon. Heavy Half racers started at 9 a.m.
Leadville Trail Marathon
Tyler Andrews, 32, of Concord, Massachusetts, won the marathon with a time of 3 hours, 22 minutes, 24 seconds – a new course record.
Devon Colegrove, 27, of Loveland finished in second place at 3:29:47.
Leadville resident Noah Williams, 27, came in third with a time of 3:30:17. Williams won the race last year at 3:35:01.
Elizabeth Hogan, 22, of Louisville finished first in the women’s division of the marathon with a time of 4:20:09.
Kristina Mascarenas, 33, of Colorado Springs followed right behind, securing second place at 4:20:39.
Alli Schaich, 29, of Lakewood finished third with a time of 4:27:32.
Heavy Half
Joseph DeMoor, 31, of Carbondale won the Heavy Half men’s division with a time of 1:52:03.
Chris Johnson, 35, of Evergreen came in second with a time of 2:15:16. Liam Gayter, 25, of Boulder finished third at 2:17:40.
Leadville resident Jessica Roberts, 34, came in first in the women’s division and seventh overall with a time of 2:27:43.
Tori Duff, 30, of Salt Lake City, Utah, came in second at 2:47:50.
Another Leadville resident, 32-year-old Kesly Maxie, took third with a time of 2:52:57.
Helmut Linzbichler, 80, a Leadville resident originally from Austria, completed the Heavy Half in the men’s 70-99 division with a time of 5:25:45.
The next event in the Leadville Race Series is the Silver Rush 50 Run on July 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.