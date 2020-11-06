CC Public Health reports 15 new cases of COVID-19

Chaffee County reported the addition of 15 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday and Thursday.
Thursday’s report of 11 cases is the highest single day increase among the general community.
Through Wednesday the county’s two-week positivity rate stood at 3.69 percent.
The county issued an updated public health order Wednesday which states:
“As of Nov. 3, 2020, Chaffee County had 449 confirmed positive cases and 19 deaths associated with COVID-19.
“Transmission of the virus continues to threaten Chaffee County citizens; way of life and livelihoods, particularly with the influx of tourist traffic throughout the county.
“As a result Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has directed Chaffee County to implement a mitigation plan.”
Colorado released a new public health order Monday with streamlined guidance and clarification of the Dial framework of levels of precautions.
Chaffee County is now listed as at the yellow: concern level, formerly level 2.
Andrea Carlstrom, Chaffee County Public Health director and incident command for COVID-19 said in a press release, “I am grateful that we have a few mitigation strategies on deck to hopefully keep Chaffee County operating in the yellow phase.”
Precautions under the updated levels include:
• Limits gatherings to no more than 10 from no more than 2 households for levels Blue, Yellow and Orange, and prohibits gatherings for Red.
• Specifies that places of worship do not need to use the spacing calculator for seated events, consistent with other sector guidance, in all Safer at Home levels. Seated parishioners should be at least 6 feet apart from other households.
• Emphasizes that outdoor worship is always permitted.
• Changes indoor event guidance in Level Orange: Safer at Home, High Risk to be 25 percent of posted occupancy limit or 50 people, whichever is fewer.
• Changes outdoor event guidance in Level Orange: Safer at Home, High Risk to be 25 percent of posted occupancy limit or 75 people, whichever is fewer.
• Includes in-person learning for preschool through grade 12 schools as part of the “Critical Business” definition. This clarifies that local districts are able to make determinations on how to structure the format of education based on local factors.
• Finalizes transportation guidance to emphasize the requirement to wear a mask and practice physical distancing while on public transportation.
• Defines Stay at Home requirements, clarifying that at this level most activities are significantly curtailed, only allowed in outdoor environments, or prohibited and noncritical businesses are closed for in-person work or services.
As of Thursday Gov. Jared Polis asked Coloradans to do the following three things for the month of November:
• Only socially interact with people in your household (includes Thanksgiving).
• Keep your distance.
• Wear a mask.
Carlstrom stated the forecast for this third wave of COVID-19 is looking increasingly alarming.
As of Thursday state data showed a total of 121,006 cases reported since the beginning of the pandemic, with a total of 2,929 cases reported across the state Thursday.
The state’s seven-day positivity rate had risen to 9.92 percent, almost twice the 5 percent limit recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
