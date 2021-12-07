Organizer Linda Cook said turnout was “fantastic” at the 40th annual Holiday Sampler Arts and Crafts Bazaar Saturday at Chaffee County Fairgrounds.
Cook said “everybody was glad to be back” after they were forced to take a year off due to the coronavirus pandemic. Cook said more than 90 percent of the booths available were rented to vendors from around the area, including Gunnison and the San Luis Valley.
Cook said the bazaar is a “social event” and a great way for people in the community to connect.
Julie Nance, Cheryl Gherity and C.J. Argys are 20-year veterans of the event. Nance dubbed them the “crafting cousins” and said the event gave them a great opportunity to spend time together. Their booth had items ranging from holiday-themed signs to Christmas trees made of wine corks. She said they “do a little bit of everything.”
Howard resident Amber Canterbury’s booth offered many handcrafted wreaths. She said making wreaths is a family tradition that dates back more than 50 years to when her grandfather cut down hundreds of Christmas trees. Now she gets the material for the wreaths by trimming trees that would otherwise obstruct infrastructure. It was her fifth year at the event.
It was Deidre Wilda’s first year at the event. She said “everybody’s super nice and welcoming.” Wilda was selling barbed wire creations shaped to look like designs ranging from dragonflies to hearts.
Wilda described creating the items as “dangerous work,” saying “I’ve been cut so many times, I can’t even tell you.” She said making the unique art was a great way to recycle barbed wire that was more than 100 years old and to spread love in the community.
Hope Vogel of Buena Vista was another first-year vendor. She offered a variety of woodwork and said her inspiration came from many different sources. One particular piece of woodwork shaped like a sun was inspired by a prize she had won playing claw machine games when she was in college.
