Local government took another step to better regulate short-term-housing licenses with the unanimous approval on second reading of ordinance 2021-002 by Chaffee County commissioners.
The ordinance contains regulations concerning the application and licensing, permitting and operation of short-term rentals in unincorporated portions of Chaffee County.
The ordinance:
• Establishes additional licensing requirements for STRs.
• Establishes application approval/denial procedures.
• Establishes term of license and renewal requirements for STRs.
• Requires a local based agent to respond to complaints/emergencies.
• Establishes a maximum number of licenses per year at 6 percent of housing stock or 310, whichever is less. If the maximum number of licenses is met for a given year, a waiting list is created for Chaffee County resident owners or entities.
• Creates additional violation, penalty and enforcement procedures.
A temporary cap on short term rentals in unincorporated Chaffee County was approved as Resolution 2021-52 on July 20.
Salida, Poncha Springs and Buena Vista also imposed a moratorium on short-term rental licenses as they consider new ordinances to curb what has been presented as a concern as the county grows.
Daniel Tom, assistant county attorney said the ordinance was not the most elegant solution right now, but is a stopgap measure until updates to the land use code can be made, a much longer process.
While some residents spoke to the commissioners with concerns about property owner rights, others raised concerns about the responsibilities of and regulation of short term rental owners.
Commissioner Rusty Granzella said concerns like these are the reason the ordinance was created, “to begin to get a handle on it.”
Tom said those kind of issues need to be addressed when the county works on a land use code update.
Commissioner Keith Baker said, “I see this as damage control, not an ultimate fix.”
The ordinance goes into effect immediately.
In other business, commissioners approved a contract between Chaffee County Office of Emergency Management and the Colorado Department of Public Safety. The funds are an ongoing matching grant from the CDPS.
The county also approved a contract with Clean Harbors Environmental Services Inc. for management of a hazardous household waste collection and recycling event planned for Sept. 25 at Chaffee
Commissioners approved a request to amend a previous resolution for the High Country Village major subdivision to allow 10 additional units.
An appeal to deny an address permit and an access permit for permanent access across the Union Pacific Railroad grade at CR 102 was continued until Oct. 12.
A special event liquor license was approved for the Rotary Club of Buena Vista for an event to be held Sept. 18 at The Meadows, 14998 CR 350, Buena Vista.
Approved a special event liquor license for The South Main Arts and Parks Trust for the Meet Me at the Creek/Renewal event on Sept. 24 and 25 at 15284 CR 350, Buena Vista.
In other business commissioners approved:
• Resolution 2021-41, McFarland heritage water subdivision exemption.
• Resolution 2021-60, land use code amendment correcting table 7.7.2 Salida airport overlay district.
• Resolution 2021-61, lifting a temporary moratorium on the submission, acceptance or processing of applications for development having a residential component with the airport overlay district.
• Resolution 2021-62, Scott heritage water subdivision exemption.
• Resolution 2021-63, Ludwig heritage water subdivision exemption.
• Resolution 2021-64, Peak View Village heritage water subdivision exemption.
• Resolution 2021-65, Cooper property minor subdivision final plat.
• Department of local affairs grant land use code review and rewrite.
