Coloradans are preparing to “fall back” as daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday.
The return to standard time means turning the clock back an hour.
The change makes sunrise and sunset an hour earlier, which can affect commuters, especially at the end of the day, when it may be darker on the homeward drive.
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration advises drivers, who may need some time to adjust to the lower-light commute, to use caution during the evening.
NHTSA suggests that motorists:
• Slow down. During the evening hours you need more time to see a pedestrian or cyclist.
• Keep in mind that pedestrians who are wearing headphones or earmuffs may not hear your vehicle as it approaches.
•Keep windshields, windows and mirrors clean. Make sure defrosters and windshield wipers are working properly and that washer fluid is replaced as needed.
Pedestrians and cyclists are advised to make themselves more visible to evening drivers.
• Carry a flashlight or attach reflective materials, such as reflective tape, to clothing or backpacks.
• Don’t depend on traffic signals to protect you. Motorists may be distracted, especially when adjusting to a nighttime travel environment.
• Be aware and don’t assume drivers can see you.
• Cross at an intersection.
•Avoid jaywalking and crossing between parked vehicles. Crosswalks offer a safer alternative.
• Walk on sidewalks if possible. If you must walk on the street, face traffic.
• Cyclists should ride with, not against, traffic and have a front and rear light to make the bike more visible to drivers.
