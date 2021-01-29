Salida and the Colorado Department of Transportation received more than 200 responses for the U.S. 50 and Colo. 291 multi-modal gateway survey.
The intersection option that garnered the greatest support was the five-legged roundabout, alternative No. 2, the city reported in a press release Thursday.
Native, drought-tolerant landscaping was the preference for enhancing the gateway’s appearance. And most respondents indicated desire to see bike lanes and sidewalk along the Oak Street corridor bordered by shade trees and “dark sky” compliant street lighting.
Stolfus & Associates, provided a summary of their findings along with 3D renderings of how the intersection could look and function, as well as additional information on the project.
See the StoryMap and information by logging on to https://arcg.is/1a4aam. Visitors can also leave comments.
Consultants will provide a final report on their findings to the project team at the end of February.
The city reported that the report and recommendations may be presented to the council in March.
