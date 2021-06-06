Authorities arrested Parker A. Smith, 32 of Yosemite California, for a burglary Saturday after a homeowner on Chaffee County Road 120 told the sheriff’s office he was watching an unknown man inside his home on his security camera.
Sheriff John Spezze reported that at about 3:30 p.m. the sheriff’s office received a call from the homeowner who was out of town.
Salida Police and Chaffee County Sheriff deputies responded to the residence. Salida was first on scene, Spezze wrote in an email. Officers contacted a man, walking down the driveway of the home who matched the description provided.
The man was subsequently arrested.
Smith was transported to the Chaffee County Detention Facility where he was charged with First Degree Burglary, Class 3 Felony; Criminal Mischief, Class 3 Misdemeanor and Theft, class unknown to values of items still pending.
