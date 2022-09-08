A judge on Sept. 2 overturned a jury’s guilty verdict against a Cotopaxi man accused of threatening another man in Wichita where both were involved in a bankruptcy court case.
U.S. District Judge John Broomes wrote in a nine-page decision that “there is insufficient evidence” to support the conviction of Danny Lee Barker.
Jurors in July convicted Barker, 68, and Valerie Ann Barker, 67, of mailing threats to the Wichita man, who had bought, at auction, the Barkers’ previous residence in that city.
The judge denied Valerie Barker’s request that he overturn her conviction. “There is substantial evidence to support the conviction of Valerie Barker,” the judge wrote in his decision.
By contrast, the judge concluded that the prosecutor did not prove that Danny Barker was a writer or sender of the threats.
The Barkers were indicted in 2020 by a federal grand jury in Wichita.
At the trial in July, the jury deadlocked on a charge that they mailed threats three times to a bankruptcy court judge, to prevent foreclosure and sale of various pieces of property.
The Barkers were taken into custody in April last year when deputies of the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by Custer County deputies, arrested them during a car stop. The arrest was made for the FBI, based on an indictment.
The defendants from that point forward claimed they are sovereigns and not subject to the court’s authority. Valerie Ann Barker is to be sentenced later.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.