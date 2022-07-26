Trike racers drive with impaired goggles

Anyone who thinks driving while drunk sounds easy might try riding a trike with impaired-driving goggles while sober.
The Extraordinary Teen Council and Family & Youth Initiatives hosted a trike race Friday on F Street, with participants riding around a traffic cone obstacle course while wearing goggles that simulate impaired driving. Many racers discovered the task was anything but easy.
“We’re trying to raise awareness for what impairment feels like,” said Craig Bingham, a facilitator for Communities That Care, who was supervising the event.
“A lot of people think they aren’t actually impaired when they’re driving drunk, but they are,” said Dibby Olson, youth program coordinator for FYI and facilitator of the youth council.
The event was conceived by Makenna St. John, 17, who is on the teen council in Buena Vista and is the first paid youth advisor at Family & Youth Initiatives.
“I’ve never been drunk, and now that I know what it’s like I will never do it,” said participant Laura Thomas, admitting that she was still dizzy from the experience. She described the experience as informative, while another participant, Adrian Reif, said it was very harrowing.
