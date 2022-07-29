Fading West in Buena Vista recently held two job fairs in an attempt to hire more than 100 people.
“It went really well; we had a really good turnout,” Pete Reid, human resources director, said. “We have made some hires but are still in need of more people.”
During the two job fairs the company had around 30 people express interest in joining the company, and 12 applied.
To supply the 100 workers they are looking to hire, the company plans to host a job fair a month through the end of the year. The dates include Aug. 18, Sept. 22, Oct. 20, Nov. 17 and Dec. 8.
“We’re going to keep having job fairs on Thursday evenings from 5:30-7 p.m. here at the factory to allow people to discuss openings with our team members and to get a look at the factory,” Reid said.
Positions currently open in the company include production specialists, construction workers, electrical specialists, building systems revit drafter/shop drawings, plumbing specialists and executive/personal assistants.
Positions at Fading West will work a four-day week for weekday shifts and a three-day week for weekend positions, with more hours possible upon being hired.
Employees will be granted a full benefits package that will include competitive pay, medical insurance, dental insurance, vision insurance, life insurance, a 401k retirement plan and health and fitness stipend.
“We have so much demand and we have so much need to get additional production units out the door that we need to expand our operations and bring on the weekend shift. We’re looking to do that this fall,” Reid said.
Fading West employees will be supplied housing at below market rate and the company will also cover utilities for those houses. These units will be retained by Fading West for its employees from the developments they install.
Fading West currently has a limited employee housing but is looking to expand to be able to offer more units to employees and their families.
“We’re trying to craft a balance to make sure we’re able to house our workforce, because it’s a huge challenge for us and many other employers here in the valley and across the state,” Reid said.
Fading West plans on supporting the community by sponsoring several athletic and community events, like 14er Fest Sept. 23-25.
“We plan on participating in community events, sporting events, helping our community and let people know who we are, what we’re doing and share more about how they can contribute to our mission,” Reid said.
Fading West plans on having a booth at Gold Rush Days where they hope to recruit more workers and hand out more information.
