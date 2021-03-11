A prominent, if rough around the edges, feature of Buena Vista’s streetscape at the corner of U.S. 24 and East Main was demolished Monday to make way for a public park space and the eventual construction of a welcome center building.
Demolition crews dug into the former gas station structure Monday morning. Last year, the Buena Vista board of trustees reached an agreement with the owners of the property, South Main Development, for the property owner to remove the structure and lease the area on the corner until the new building is built.
“Town will be making small improvements moving forward, knowing that they will be temporary,” town administrator Phillip Puckett said. “Town will have design review and approval of the eventual building.”
The town’s lease of the corner lot lasts for 5 years with automatic annual renewal. The construction on the new building doesn’t have a deadline yet, Puckett said, and “it could be (South Main) or a new buyer” who builds the building.
In 2021, Puckett said that the public works department, already saddled with a busy year, will focus on minor improvements such as “some boulders and possibly seating and some crushed gravel,” Puckett said.
