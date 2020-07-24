U.S. equities ended down Thursday, closing out the worst day of the month thus far.
Customer staples led the market, while technology lagged.
White House and Senate Republicans have reportedly agreed on a proposal for a second coronavirus relief plan.
Jobless claims came in higher than estimated for the week and noted the first rise in claims since April 4.
Gold rose $18.70 to $1,883.80, and crude oil prices fell $.62 to $41.28 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed lower at 1.44 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished lower at 0.69 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.