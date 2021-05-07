Salida City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to approve a resolution regarding the summertime closure of F Street to vehicles, similar to the closure in 2020.
A paragraph which would have allowed the possibility of food trucks and mobile food vendors in the area was removed following public comment by several downtown restaurant and other business owners, and based on discussion from the previous evening’s work session.
Added to the resolution were modifications made in response to feedback from last summer’s experience:
• A clear travel path of six feet down the center of the street will be preserved. Where necessary barrier fencing is available to delineate this pathway from adjacent uses.
• Portable Americans with Disabilities Act ramps will be provided at various points along the pedestrian area of F Street to provide additional accessibility from the sidewalk curb to the pedestrian area of the street.
• Public amenities such as pergolas with seating will be set up at four points within the public right-of-way along the pedestrian area.
• Ten new trash cans and four new recycling cans will be provided along F Street to provide additional bear-safe and ADA compliant trash and recycling points.
• Businesses will be allowed to host activities and entertainment in their expansion space while still ensuring compliance with Chaffee County Public Health guidance for outdoor gatherings.
• Any operation within an outdoor expansion space will need to be owned and operated by the business whose space is being utilized.
As part of the consent agenda the council approved a sewer line connection agreement for McFarland Annexation No. 1 to the town of Poncha Springs.
The council passed an ordinance approving loans from Colorado Water Resources and Power Development Authority in the aggregate principal amount not to exceed $4,184,000 and $241,450; authorizing the forms and execution of the loan agreements and governmental agency bonds to evidence such loans; authorizing the construction of a project; prescribing other details in connection therewith; and declaring an emergency on second and final reading, was passed.
The ordinance relates to finalizing the loan to complete the work at the Pasquale water treatment site as well as the Gallery line project.
The two projects are expected to add resiliency to the city’s water system.
A grant application and a commitment of funding for streetscape improvements to Oak Street (Colo. 291) was approved.
The council also extended the state of local emergency declaration and implementation of a COVID-19 action plan until June 2.
