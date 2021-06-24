Colorado Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that U.S. 50 between mile post 123 and 127 through Little Blue Creek Canyon will open at noon on July 2 through 8:30 a.m. Tuesday July 6.
Regularly scheduled daytime closures will resume July 6.
For more information call the project hotline at 970-340-4333 or log on to www.us50info.com.
To receive project text updates: Text us50 to 21000. Charges may apply.
