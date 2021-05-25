Cops raise $3,803

Sam Trujillo, retired Colorado State Patrol trooper, said the Salida Tip-a-Cop program raised $3,803 Saturday, more money than it had ever raised before in one day.
Tip-a-Cop is an annual event at Patio Pancake Place at which personnel from local police and sheriff departments and Colorado State Patrol act as servers and bussers for a day to raise money for Colorado Special Olympics.
“It’s fun not just for the officers, but for the public as well,” Trujillo said. “It’s an informal way to reach out to the public, talk about things and tell stories.”
Trujillo said he really wanted to thank Salida Police Chief Russ Johnson and his officers.
“They came out early and helped out all day,” Trujillo said. “Everyone really enjoyed talking and interacting with them. They really helped with today’s fundraiser.”
Trujillo said he first became involved as a volunteer with the Special Olympics 33 years ago, when his older brother, the chief of police for the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs, was looking for help with the torch run from Castle Rock to Colorado Springs.
Trujillo said they held the Special Olympics at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs back then, and he went to the events with his older brother.
“I was shocked at what these athletes could do,” Trujillo said. “All of the different events they participated in, it was amazing.”
Trujillo said one of the fundraisers they used to use was Cop-on-a-Rooftop, in which cops would hang out on top of Walmart or Krispy Kreme Donuts, but Tip-a-Cop is better, as it allows the officers more interaction with the public.
“This is a lot more fun for the guys,” Trujillo said, saying they do a similar program at Jan’s Restaurant in Buena Vista.
