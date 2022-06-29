The early morning strength in U.S. equities reversed, and the S&P 500 closed 2 percent lower amid a drop in consumer confidence and rising recession fears.
Technology stocks and growth-style investments led the downside.
On the other hand, European and Asian indexes were higher, supported by news that China softened its strict COVID-19 protocols as it cut the quarantine period to 10 days from three weeks for inbound visitors.
Also, both Beijing and Shanghai reported zero new COVID-19 cases for the first time since February, while China’s central bank continued to pledge to keep monetary policy supportive.
Despite the weakness in U.S. stocks and likely contributing to it, oil prices were higher for the third straight day, helped by the better new flow from China, and by Saudi Arabia and UAE signaling limited capacity to boost output.
Released this morning, consumer confidence dropped in June, hitting a 16-month low as inflation weighed on sentiment.
The more downbeat outlook signals a slowdown in consumer spending in the quarters ahead, which so far has stayed resilient.
On the housing front, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Index, home prices nationwide rose 20.4 percent in April from a year ago, down from 20.6 percent in March.
This is the first deceleration since November of last year, and a sign that home prices have started cool, as mortgage rates have doubled since the beginning of the year.
A continuation of this trend would be welcomed by the Fed, which is hiking rates at a fast pace to tame inflation.
While a lot of the factors that are driving inflation are outside of the Fed’s control (food and energy prices), the sharp rise in rates will have an impact on demand, economic activity and eventually inflation.
As prices respond to the changing conditions with a lag, we think that there is a path for the Fed to move more gradually later this year.
Nike reported better-than-expected results last night but offered a muted full-year expectation for profitability , and the stock traded lower.
More broadly, the kickoff of the second-quarter earnings season in about three weeks will provide some clarity on how resilient the outlook for corporate profits is.
S&P 500 earnings estimates remain somewhat elevated, in our view, with analysts expecting index earnings to growth 10 percent this year and 8 percent in 2023.
Because the economy is likely to slow further as monetary policy tightens and borrowing costs rise, Dow Jones wrote that the earnings estimates might need to come down some to reflect the more challenging backdrop.
Still, corporate balance sheets remain strong, and companies are returning cash to shareholders via dividends and share repurchases.
After successfully clearing this year’s Federal Reserve stress tests, several major banks raised their dividends, including Bank of America, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs.
JP Morgan and Citigroup kept their dividends unchanged.
