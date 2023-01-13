Last summer’s precipitation may help with this year’s streamflow in the Arkansas River Basin as well as other basins, although the forecast for this summer is not looking promising at this stage of the water year.
A significant series of storms in late December into the new year brought snow to most major Colorado basins in the northern and western mountains.
Those basins have accumulated more than 100 percent snowpack as a result.
The storms brought far less accumulation to the southern and eastern mountains, leaving the Arkansas and Upper Rio Grande basins with below-normal snowpacks of 78 and 91 percent of median respectively as of Jan. 1.
U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service hydrologist Karl Wetlaufer said, “Soils have retained more moisture going into this winter compared to previous years thanks to ample summer precipitation.
“This has the potential to substantially improve the efficiency for snowmelt transitioning to observed streamflow compared to previous years.”
In past years the soil moisture deficit has caused snowpack melt to not reach tributaries in the basin.
Unfortunately, the NRCS reports, so far this winter the Sangre de Cristo Mountains in south-central Colorado, which feed water into portions of both the Rio Grande and Arkansas basins, have had the least luck with respect to accumulating significant amounts of snowfall.
Streamflow forecasts across Colorado follow similar trends to the current snowpack.
On the low end of the spectrum are streamflow forecasts for rivers flowing out of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains into the eastern Rio Grande and southern Arkansas River basins, where the least snow has accumulated this water year.
Streamflow forecasts in this region call for between 54 and 76 percent of normal streamflow volumes.
Part of the reason for the lower snowpack in the region is the continued presence of La Niña conditions in the Pacific Ocean.
La Niña tends to bring drier conditions.
Current streamflow forecasts in the Arkansas Basin range from 54 percent of median at Cucharas River near La Veta to 110 percent of median at Chalk Creek near Nathrop.
On a positive note, the U.S. drought monitor currently shows Chaffee County to be out of drought conditions.
In Fremont County conditions worsen toward the east with moderate to severe drought conditions reported for the eastern section of the county.
The seasonal outlook through March shows no predicted change for the Upper Arkansas Valley, although drought conditions are likely to develop or persist to the east, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration climate prediction center.
NOAA projections show precipitation leaning toward below normal percentages through March.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.