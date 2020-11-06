Nestlé Waters North America presented the Chaffee County commissioners with suggestions Thursday for modifications to the current conditions of their existing 1041 permit, which is currently under review for renewal.
Several members of the public on the Zoom meeting asked why the county hadn’t released the document earlier, but county attorney Jennifer Davis said she had only received it late Wednesday.
One of the big suggestions was for Nestlé to have two tiers, depending on how much water they used.
The original permit allows for 196 acre feet per year, but for the past few years, Nestlé has only be using about half of that amount.
Nestlé suggested the first tier be used when volume production was below 125 acre-feet in a calendar year, while tier two would be for above that amount.
Under tier one, the $500,000 endowment Nestlé established for the Buena Vista and Salida school districts, during the original approval of the permit, would be bolstered by a one time donation of $15,000 per school district in 2020.
Beginning in 2021, Nestlé “shall increase the existing annual endowment from $1,000 to $3,000 for each school district’s endowment (total of $6,000 per year).”
They would also match, dollar for dollar, other Chaffee County entities’ contributions, up to $10,000 for each school district’s endowment.
Under the condition regarding local drivers, Nestlé proposed they “will endeavor to hire at least 50 percent of the drivers for all project-related trucking operations who have a primary residence in Chaffee County, and will endeavor to hire up to 100 percent local drivers if available.”
Nestlé also proposed to fund a program, possibly through Colorado Mountain College, for truck driver training, with an initial payment of $50,000, and setting up a $5,000 yearly scholarship for the program. They would also offer a dollar for dollar match up to $10,000 for other entities contributions toward the scholarship fund.
Regarding contributions to local organizations, Nestlé said they will continue to commit to up to $20,000 each year.
They also offered a one-time donation of $10,000 to the Chaffee County Community Foundation, and will match other donations to the Foundation up to $10,000 each year.
Tier two is similar, but offers more money.
For the school districts, they will increase the annual endowment $1,000 to $6,000 per district each year, and match up to $15,000 in contributions.
They would increase the truck driving scholarship to $15,000 per year and match up to $15,000 in contributions.
Money to local contributions would increase to $30,000 and matching grants to the Foundation would increase to $20,000 per year.
They also suggested adding language to the existing conditions. Under the transfer of permit condition, language would be “as a condition to consenting to a transfer, the permit authority may impose additional conditions to ensure the transferee will comply with the permit.”
Under the annual reporting condition, they suggested adding language to schedule an annual oral presentation by Nestlé. This was a suggestion that came up during the initial public hearings.
Wendell Pryor, Chaffee County Economic Development Corp. director, is working with Nestlé to develop the truck driving program. He said that they still needed to talk with CMC to see if they would be interested in such a program.
Rick Hum asked about the conservation easement, which was not a condition in the original agreement, but was a point brought up, and something Nestlé said they have been working on.
Hum suggested to either include the conservation easement, or that it should be in place before any transfer of the permit.
John McGowen said he had worked for a multi-national corporation similar to Nestlé, and that the county should ask for 5-10 times the amount of money Nestlé was currently offering.
Tom Bomer, representing Unbottle and Protect Chaffee County Water, LLC., pointed out that the language regarding drivers, “shall endeavor” just means they will try, and suggested stronger language. He also encouraged commissioners to deny the permit based on the points made during the first public hearing.
Commissioners then reviewed the conditions from the original permit, before deciding to continue the hearing until 1 p.m. Tuesday.
In other business, commissioners approved a letter of support for the Upper Arkansas Watershed Resiliency Plan by the Upper Arkansas Conservation District for a grant from the Colorado Water Conservation Board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.