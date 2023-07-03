Herbert “H.L.” Scott pleaded guilty Monday to one count of obscenity, a Class 6 felony, and one count of third-degree assault, a Class 1 misdemeanor, in a case stemming from incidents involving minors occurring between Oct. 1, 2019, and Aug. 13, 2020, at The Pony Patch.
Scott also pleaded guilty to a sexual assault charge in another case, which occurred prior to Scott’s 18th birthday. The offense is a Class 4 felony if committed by an adult.
Scott faced multiple charges stemming from the Pony Patch incidents, several of which are anticipated to be dismissed as a result of the plea agreement.
Also anticipated is the requirement for Scott to register as a sex offender within five days of sentencing.
Eleventh Judicial District Chief Judge Patrick Murphy accepted Scott’s pleas and ordered a presentencing report and a psycho-sexual evaluation for Scott prior to sentencing.
The evaluation will take place in the Denver Metro area, where Scott currently lives.
A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Aug. 31.
