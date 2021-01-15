Hundreds of thousands Trump supporters turned out at the nation’s capital on Jan. 6 on the day of a joint session of Congress to count the Electoral College votes and certify former Vice President Joe Biden as President Elect.
As a working journalist with 25 years experience, and having covered local and state events and politics, I was more than curious to attend the Washington, D.C. rallies held in response to what is perceived to be a “stolen election.”
I joined with my brother, attending from Ohio, along with 55 others in the Women for Trump – Ohio group who had engaged a bus to go to D.C. This bus was one of 60 buses full of Trump supporters from Ohio who wanted a fair vote count and investigation into the alleged election fraud.
As a news junkie and conservative, I had seen, read and heard stories about Black Lives Matter, AntiFa, Seattle’s CHAD zone, the Portland and Kenosha riots as well as the burning of the historic St. John’s Episcopal Church in Washington, D.C., while being called “mostly peaceful protests” events over the year 2020. I had never attended a rally and I wanted to see for myself. Of what fabric were these people attending these events? What beliefs were held? Would I see AntiFa or Proud Boys members? Would the protest make any difference impacting our lawmakers’ decisions? Looking back over the rally and march and tragic events following, I found some of those answers.
I drove to my brother’s home in Ohio and met up with the bus, leaving at 10:30 p.m. from Pataskala, Ohio and rode to Washington, D.C. with the Women for Trump – Ohio, a Christian group which had coordinated rallies during the past year. The attitude of the people on the bus was of one of excitement, anticipation, concern, frustration and hope. These people sincerely felt as though they had no other recourse except for showing up at the Capitol to stand in solidarity among others who felt their voice is not being heard by their representatives and the rally gave them a voice and path to recourse. They were truly concerned and fearful that a Joe Biden presidency would usher in a regime controlled by the Chinese Communist Party.
There were several rallies held by separate organizations scheduled that day at different locations. The main rally at the Ellipse was the precursor to the Save America March sponsored by Women for America First. Other rallies held by different groups included the Freedom Rally, Wild Protest, Jericho March and March for Trump, which were all separately coordinated by different organizations. Upon arrival at 6 a.m., organizers led the group in a prayer for truth and justice, and for lawmakers to form a 10-day election commission prior to any acceptance of electoral votes as proposed by Texas Senator Ted Cruz. They also prayed for peace and safety.
My personal assignment was to seek out fellow Coloradans and listen to their perspectives. I found three groups from Colorado within the area where I stood, along with a diverse cross section representative of middle America. There were people from every state in the country flying flags and banners; this is how I found the Coloradans. There were people and groups representing every generation, gender, race, color, creed and political persuasion. A group of expatriates from Hong Kong distributed pamphlets warning of the Communist Chinese Party’s influence in American politics – a major concern expressed by event goers. Messaging included: “Stop the Steal,” “Expose the Fraud,” “Faith Over Fear,” “Pennsylvania Says Give Us Back Our Voice” in signage, flags and pamphlets.
Event-going groups included Latinos for Trump, Hasidim Jews, Vietnamese, Evangelicals and Greek Orthodox priests and nuns. Beginning at 7 a.m. and for several hours, I stood and spoke with bikers from Long Island, N.Y., firefighters from New Jersey, meat packers from Minnesota, veterans from Pennsylvania, construction workers, families, the elderly and many, many more people from every walk of life. All were standing in very close quarters within the midst of the Ohioans. There were rumors of a seven-mile-long caravan that had driven in from California.
Heading toward the Ellipse, a parade area across from the White House, two Colorado flags stood out prominently. One group consisting of attendees from Lakewood, Thornton, Boulder, Platinum, Aurora and Pueblo, formed through social media, came with the Colorado Convoy for Trump caravan. The other group was a group of friends from Fort Collins, Loveland and Aurora who flew. Both groups of the friendly and excited participants had determined to come to the rally for the same reason as most others in attendance: send a message to their elected representatives to conduct an investigation into the alleged election fraud.
Answering the question “Why are you here?” were event-goers Shelly McClure and Angela Brown, who responded, “We’re hoping for at least the 10-day reprieve.”
Looking around at the building crowd, McClure said, “It’s good to see our country standing up for our country. No matter what the (Electoral College vote) outcome, this is a train that is never going to stop. This is a movement.”
Debbie Sorensen of Fort Collins, Denise Kazee of Loveland and Madeline Brazell of Aurora travelled by air from Denver International. What did they think of Second Amendment proponent Lauren Boebert, the state’s newly-elected Third District Representative from Rifle?
“As far as Lauren, she speaks for the conservative women of Colorado. She’s a feisty little fighter,” Brazell said.
Boebert had publicly stated her intent, along with 5th District Representative Doug Lamborn, to oppose the electoral votes citing serious irregularities and improprieties during the 2020 election. The group was “glad to hear” of the representatives’ intent. When the joint session of Congress convened later in the day, both Boebert and Lamborn joined with over 100 other representatives in voting to oppose certification of the Arizona electors.
Tammy Martin, formerly of Wellington said she attended the rally at her mother’s request. She said she was able to get video of Boebert carrying her weapon while walking down the street that morning while on her way to the capital.
“I came because I love my president. I love my country,” Martin said.
Brothers David and Jeff Camden of Nebraska chimed in when they learned of the Colorado connection. Their mother Jeanne Hargrave lives in Florissant with her husband Jack Hargrave. They requested a photo in the paper for the sake of their mom.
The brothers pointed out at people in the crowd surrounding us.
“Look around; there are Aisians, blacks, Hispanics, LGBTQs. If they are patriots we don’t have an issue. They’ve been censoring patriots forever. They are silencing us. They won’t let you go live your own life,” David Hargrave said.
Both said they had been in Washington, D.C. since the Sunday prior to the rally and had observed “AntiFa types” at their hotel, making it clear that they personally were “following all the laws.”
“Somebody is funding (AntiFa) and whoever they are, they are traitors of the people,” David Hargrave said.
Following the speeches by Don Trump, Jr., Kimberly Guilefoyle, Rudy Giuliani and others, President Trump came to the stage and presented his case. He thanked the crowd and emphasized he was “lawfully obligated to uphold the Constitution,” asking attendees to “stand strong for our country.” The President said that because of votes being altered, stolen, flipped, switched, it disenfranchises legal votes, saying “That’s what happens in Communist countries,” and he wants all “legal votes” to be counted. He placed the burden of conducting an investigation with the members of Congress and their decision to vote to certify or not and Vice President Mike Pence’s decision to accept or reject the Electoral College votes.
“Today, we can have great and amazing leaders or they can be ashamed of themselves,” President Trump said.
He also chided lawmakers for the “couple of bucks” stimulus checks, which he said was an insult, and lawmakers’ inaction regarding suppression of first amendment rights by not “getting rid of Section 230” which prevents prosecution of “big tech and social media companies” for censorship of free speech.
The president concluded with a call to march down to the Capitol to make a statement with our presence. Before I left the rally to follow along with the march, I stopped at the porta-potties standing in line for 30 minutes. During that 30 minutes, I checked the Internet and watched a live feed through the Right Side Broadcasting Network. People around me started saying Vice President Pence had issued a statement in essence saying he felt his position did not have the authority to not certify electoral votes. Upon hearing this news, the people around me expressed anger and disappointment. Shortly afterwards, the sound of sirens came from a distance. It was at that point I made the decision to not head toward the Capitol, especially since we had two elderly women with us, one who had a walker.
Once we returned to the pickup location for the bus, we met up with others who had walked to the Capitol building and had been swept up by crowd pressure almost up the stairs. Two women said they had a difficult time trying to peel away from the crush and one man said he had been hit by a bean-bag shot in the knee. Around 3 - 4 p.m., while on the bus waiting for the rest of the group to return, we watched the rioters on the live feed and switched to various news sites to find out what was happening. We left an hour and a half later because of some who had difficulty getting back to the bus. The people filmed inside the Capitol were not the people with whom I had spent so many hours earlier. The group on the bus prayed for peace and safety during this horrific situation and afterwords.
The atmosphere on the bus ride back to Ohio was a mixture of sadness, exhaustion, disbelief, anxiety, anger, disappointment and very quiet. Prior to disembarking from the bus, the group prayed again for the dead, injured and their families.
