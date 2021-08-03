Mason Finley, who broke the national high school discus record as a Buena Vista High School senior in 2009, finished 23rd Thursday in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.
The games, which were postponed last year and are taking place with no live audience due to the ongoing global pandemic, held the discus qualifying round Thursday evening .
Finley threw with group B and was marked for only the last of his three attempts. His scored throw measured 60.34 meters (197 feet, 11.6 inches), several meters short of his all-time and even season best.
“The competition definitely didn’t go as planned. I had a bad day on a bad day to have a bad day,” Finley said via Facebook Messenger from Japan over the weekend.
“I gave it my all, but for some reason I just couldn’t make it all come together,” he said. “I still am very proud to have represented my wonderful communities, family and this great country on the highest stage.”
Despite his disappointment, Finley said he remains determined to compete at the highest levels of his sport.
“I will learn from this experience and I will come back even stronger next year at world championships,” he said.
On traveling to Tokyo, Finley confirmed reports that athletes have been severely limited in their movements due to pandemic concerns.
“The city looks so cool! I wish I could explore it more. The accommodations have been great and the Japanese people are super friendly,” he said.
Finley expressed his gratitude to all his supporters.
“I would like to thank everyone for their love, support and kind words. It has definitely helped keep my head up when I am feeling down.”
