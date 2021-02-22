Salida Hospital District Board of Directors will hear a presentation on the vaccination clinics from pharmacist Jonathan Trenary at their February meeting.
Trenary is the manager of the hospital’s outpatient pharmacy.
The board will also discuss the Critical Access Hospital Annual Evaluation for 2020 to be presented by April Asbury, vice president of patient services.
Dr. Daniel Waldrop will present a medical staff report and the board will hear a financial report by vice president of fiscal services, Lesley Fagerberg and an administrative report form CEO Bob Morakso.
Committee reports from finance, facilities and strategic planning and HRRMC Foundation committees will also be presented.
The board will adjourn to executive session to discuss the 2020 credentialing summary, virtual radiology schedule, peer review summary, real property negotiations, provider agreements and CEO evaluation.
The meeting will be held via Zoom at https://hrrmc.zoom.us/j/9226239876?pwd-TjU3OHo5SkhmZFZhRk5ZTTA3aU1jZz09
Meeting ID: 92262390876
Passcode: 413016
To attend by phone call 253-215-8782 and use the same meeting identification number and passcode.
