Chaffee County’s COVID-19 vaccination program continues to move forward as the state prepares to include a new phase for vaccinations.
As of Thursday 8,877 first and second doses of both Pfizer and Moderna vaccine, had been administered to Chaffee County residents mainly by Chaffee County Pubic Health and Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center along with several local pharmacies.
Second dose events at Chaffee County Fairgrounds and at HRRMC today will increase the number of vaccinated people.
Gov. Jared Polis is expected to make an announcement today, which may address the timing for next vaccination phase 1B.3 which includes “frontline essential workers” and those age 16-64 with two or more critical health concerns.
Current state timelines project March 5 as a target date for the next phase.
Chaffee County Public Health director Andrea Carlstrom said those who definitely know they fall within the specified approved groups are welcome to visit www.chaffeecounty.rsvpify.com to sign up for an available slot starting next week in anticipation of the next phase.
With the Food and Drug Administration poised to authorize the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine, immunization rates are likely to increase rapidly across the country, although the effectiveness rate of the new vaccine is reported to be about 66 percent efficient versus 94-95 percent for the two dose vaccines.
Outpatient pharmacy manager at HRRMC Jonathan Trenary gave a run down of the managements and distribution of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines at the hospital in a report presented to Salida Hospital District board of directors.
Trenary said the Pfizer vaccine was given authorization Dec. 11, for emergency use.
Each Pfizer vial initially was stated to contain five doses, “which we now know has six or sometimes seven doses,” Trenary said.
“That multiplies the amount that you can get out of a shipment, when you’re going from five, especially to seven,” he said.
The Pfizer vaccine requires ultra cold storage, between minus 60 to minus 90 degrees Celsius. HRRMC purchased an ultra-cold storage freezer in December.
The Moderna vaccine became available Dec. 18. It was distributed in ten-dose vials and again it turned out there were 11-12 doses in each vial Trenary said.
Moderna requires just standard freezer storage at minus 15 to minus 25 degrees Celsius.
Trenary said both vaccines are difficult to deal with as far as dose management standpoints.
When a vial is pulled from the freezer it has to thaw.
“Once it comes to room temperature you have 12 hours to use it. Once you put a needle through the top of the vial you have six hours to use it. Once a dose is in a syringe it’s for immediate use which means you have one hour to use it,” Trenary said.
The different timelines make using this vaccine difficult logistically speaking, he said.
Providers typically don’t know how many doses they are going to receive until anywhere from seven to 10 days prior to receiving it.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advocate the use of “points of distribution” (POD) as a structure of distributing different medical resources in times of crisis.
Closed PODs, such as at a hospital, would initially vaccinate its own personnel or distribute medication to its own personnel.
Open PODs are when organization’s distribute medical resources to the public.
HRRMC started with a closed POD distribution Dec. 17 at the hospital vaccinating staff after receipt of 69 vials of Pfizer through the distribution process.
At the time the hospital did not have the ultra-low freezer on site so those vials were received in refrigeration from Gunnison and were delivered by Colorado National Guard.
“When they’re received in refrigeration you have five days to use them so we got right on it. As soon as the vaccine arrived we started immunizing on the 17th, pulling five doses per vial because the state had not authorized us to pull a sixth,” Trenary said.
That authorization came through the next day.
Trenary said those two days about 377 doses were administered to HRRMC employees, many other healthcare workers in the area that were not directly employed by HRRMC including physicians from First Street Family Health, several of the clinics in the immediate area and even two jail employees.
Following several small scale PODs throughout the end of December and January utilizing both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines the hospital connected with Chaffee County Public Health, transferring about 1,000 doses of Moderna vaccine to Chaffee County to immunize more of the healthcare community that was out of the reach of the hospital and later 70 and older patients.
The week of Jan. 18, the governor directed COVID-19 vaccine providers to temporarily use second doses that were shipped as first doses.
HRRMC had just received a shipment of 40 vials, or 400 or more doses, and held its first big open POD at the hospital using a drive-through model.
The target population was 70 and older. Community messaging including use of the county’s Everbridge system was used to inform community members of the event.
Trenary said as of Feb. 19 second dose follow-ups for all these people were concluded.
Between Jan. 22 and Feb. 5 the hospital received a large shipment of Pfizer vaccine because they had the ultra-low freezer and there was a surplus shipment that the federal government diverted to Colorado.
On Feb. 5 HRRMC hosted a large POD at the fairgrounds, administering nearly 1200 doses of vaccine.
“It was a pretty monumental, almost superhuman kind of task,” Trenary said. “That was five percent of Chaffee County in one day.”
The majority of those inoculated were older than 65 and many older than 70.
Looking to the future, Trenary said HRRMC will be scaling back some of these operations as Chaffee County Public Health builds its capacity to increase the number of vaccines they can administer week-to-week.
Chaffee County has surpassed the state goal that the governor set for immunizing more than 70 percent of 70-year-olds by the end of February.
Chaffee County Public Health announced Wednesday that 76 percent of that population and 45 percent of the 65 and older population had been immunized in Chaffee County.
Andrea Carlstrom, Chaffee County Public Health director and incident command for COVID-19, said her department has learned many lessons and continues to improve their distribution model, inventory management and communications.
Planning for implementing a two dose vaccine either 3 or 4 weeks apart and handling the vaccines under very specific conditions has been challenging.
The variability of how many doses are in a vial has also created a dilemma on how many appointments to create and what to do when there are more doses than people signed up toward the end of a clinic.
Carlstrom said the supply of vaccine received has been “under whelming,” however, Chaffee County Public Health, along with other local providers, have made a significant dent in vaccinating our county with the limited supplies received.
The Governor’s office has allocated about 65 percent of vaccine to hospitals and healthcare systems, and about 15 percent to local public health agencies.
Carlstrom said she hopes inventory will increase in the weeks ahead, and they are prepared to ramp up mass vaccination clinics when that time comes.
She said she is proud of her staff for “pulling off one of the greatest public health efforts in recent history” and is grateful to HRRMC, Buena Vista Drug/Salida Pharmacy, and other providers, along with Solvista Health, Chaffee County EMS, the Chaffee County Fairgrounds staff, and many others who have helped so far.
Carlstrom said local public health agencies have mainly received Moderna to distribute due to the easier handling requirements, however Chaffee County Public Health has the capacity for ultra cold storage for the Pfizer vaccine with a cooler that has been borrowed by Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
So far, she said, HRRMC has received the majority of Pfizer and has transferred it to public health.
Public health also received a transfer of Pfizer vaccine from Valley Wide Health Systems.
She said what is remarkable in Chaffee County is the reliance on strong partnerships and long-standing relationships in disaster and emergency responses.
Even prior to the pandemic, Chaffee County Public Health, HRRMC, and a multitude of other healthcare and responder stakeholders met to plan and prepare for the unexpected, she said.
“As soon as a vaccine became a reality, local providers sprung into action to make sure we had the resources in place to provide our county with protection from the virus,” Carlstrom said.
“Therefore, local public health and hospitals must work together to determine the best way to get the most shots in arms so that we can reach herd immunity as soon as possible to protect the people we care about as well as to get back to enjoying the things we were able to do pre-pandemic,” Carlstrom said.
“Vaccination is our ticket out of the pandemic and a moment in history we should all be proud of,” Carlstrom said. “Over the past year, we have made so many sacrifices.
“While we are not past mask wearing, distancing and the other public health measures quite yet, the sooner we reach herd immunity, the sooner we can resume life similar to before the pandemic.
“Until then, we must continue our diligence, compassion, patience and understanding. If anyone can do it, Chaffee County can,” she said.
