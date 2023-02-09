Chaffee County commissioners unanimously approved contracts Tuesday for the North-End Public Safety facility on Greg Drive in Buena Vista.
The facility will provide space for the Chaffee County Emergency Medical Services and the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Department.
It will also provide space for a county board and community meeting room and will serve as the county’s northern emergency command center.
Gary Greiner, county engineer, said the project will cost $9.8 million and is scheduled to be completed around May of 2024.
Commissioner Greg Felt said he was proud of how the pervious board, in 2016, had the foresight to set up the land purchase, which helped with the cost of the project now.
Beth Helmke, deputy director of administration, updated commissioners on two items.
First, staff seeks funding to set up a materials recovery facility and transfer station at the landfill, submitting a grant request to the Environmental Protection Agency.
If approved under the EPA’s Solid Waste Infrastructure for Recycling opportunity, it will be used to fund local waste diversion infrastructure projects.
Second, staff is applying for a grant from the Colorado Water Conservation Board, and hopes to work with the U.S. Geological Service and the Upper Arkansas Water Conservancy District for a new groundwater study plan.
The board voted unanimously to support both of these grant requests.
In other business, commissioners unanimously approved a special event liquor permit application for the Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce.
Commissioners rescheduled a presentation by Read McCulloch, executive director Chaffee Housing Trust, to discuss the close out of a down payment program.
The commissioners unanimously approved their consent agenda, which included:
• Tryg Group Proposal - Niagara AX to N4 and LonWorks to BACnet IP controller upgrade.
• Amendment to the clerk and recorder contract for voting system.
• Liquor license renewal application for Independent Whitewater.
• A cooperative forest road agreement with U.S. Forest Service.
• Resolution 2023-19 approving the Searles Lot Line Elimination.
• Resolution 2023-18 approving the Butler- Meseke Boundary Line Adjustment.
• Award bid for Poncha Pass Fuels Reduction Project.
• Resolution 2023-17 authorizing treasurer to deposit and invest public funds, as Discussed in Feb. 6 2023 work session.
The commissioners held an executive session to receive legal advice for the ongoing building safety litigation, but no items were voted on after they returned to their regular session.
Another executive session, regarding the sheriff’s department into The Schoolhouse at Poncha Spring was rescheduled to Wednesday at 8 a.m.
