Salida’s Pearl Harbor veteran, George Blake, celebrated his 101st birthday Saturday at Columbine Manor Care Center, where he has been living since breaking his leg in a fall Nov. 9.
COVID-19 restrictions didn’t keep his family and friends from celebrating the landmark birthday. A group including Blake’s daughter, Coleen, and her husband, Paul Trinko, from Chicago, friends, members of the American Legion, Marine Corps League and Veterans of Foreign Wars and Salida Mayor Dan Shore signed an 8-foot-long Happy Birthday banner and gathered outside the screened window of Blake’s room Saturday morning to sing “Happy Birthday” to their American hero.
“Only in Salida would this happen,” Blake said with a big smile.
Asked if he had a secret to his longevity, he laughed and said, “Don’t smoke but a little gin and tonic doesn’t hurt.”
Following the singing American Legion Cmdr. Dennis Hunter presented Blake with a small birthday cake. It was hoped that a bigger celebration could be held, but COVID-19 restrictions prevented that. However, Blake was able to join his family for lunch and an afternoon outing before returning “home” to Columbine Manor, where he will remain until his leg heals. He’s receiving physical therapy and hopes to go home within six months.
