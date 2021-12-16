Monarch Mountain will reopen today after being closed Wednesday due to high winds.
The National Weather Service issued a winter storm hazard Tuesday, predicting wind gusts of 60-65 mph.
The weather station at Salida Airport at Harriet Alexander Field reported sustained winds of 40 mph, with gusts up to 57.5 mph.
Monarch reported at 5:12 p.m. Wednesday that they had 5 inches of new snow and a 21 inch base. They are currently running three out of their seven lifts, have 36 out of 67 trails open, with 16 groomed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.