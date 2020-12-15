Today and most of Thursday should be pretty sunny in Salida, Brad Carlberg, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pueblo said. However, after that, forecasters are watching a system from northern California that could deliver snow in the area Thursday afternoon into Friday.
“In Salida it looks like light snow, maybe an inch,” Carlberg said. “Maybe a few inches up at Monarch, but nothing significant at this time.”
He said the system will affect the northern part of the state into Wyoming more.
Temperatures today will top out around 40 degrees in Salida and in the upper teens at Monarch.
The sun, meanwhile, will return to the forecast on Saturday with a different storm looking like it might just miss the area.
“It’s looking pretty quiet for the next few days,” Carlberg said. “There’s another potential storm over the weekend, but it doesn’t look like it will affect the area much.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.