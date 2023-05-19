The annual Colorado Hay Directory, which provides a by-county listing of available hay resources across Colorado, is accepting listings from hay producers until June 30.
“The Hay Directory helps livestock owners across the state and beyond to find the feed they need easily, whether they’re planning for a long-term supply or in case of an emergency,” Danielle Trotta, senior marketing specialist for the Colorado Department of Agriculture, said in a presss release. “The Hay Directory is an excellent resource for livestock and horse owners and associations, especially during dry years.”
Each listing includes the type and amount of hay available, bale type and size, whether or not laboratory analysis is available, certified weed-free status and identifies organic hay. Listings are grouped by region of the state. The directory also includes listings for companies that offer hay-related products or services.
The listing fee is $25 and listing forms and payment must be received by June 30. The listing form is available at https://ag.colorado.gov/markets. Advertising opportunities are also available at $50 for a half-page ad or $90 for a full-page ad.
The directory will be available in August, through Colorado State University Extension offices and various horse and livestock associations in the state, as well as at agricultural events.
For more information or to receive a Colorado Hay Directory listing form, contact the Markets Division at 303-869-9175 or visit https://ag.colorado.gov/markets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.