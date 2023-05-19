The annual Colorado Hay Directory, which provides a by-county listing of available hay resources across Colorado, is accepting listings from hay producers until June 30. 

“The Hay Directory helps livestock owners across the state and beyond to find the feed they need easily, whether they’re planning for a long-term supply or in case of an emergency,” Danielle Trotta, senior marketing specialist for the Colorado Department of Agriculture, said in a presss release. “The Hay Directory is an excellent resource for livestock and horse owners and associations, especially during dry years.”

