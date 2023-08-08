Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser and Speaker of the House Julie McCluskie spoke to about 15 people Saturday at a town hall meeting at the Salida Community Center.
Also on hand were County Commissioners Keith Baker and Greg Felt and Salida Councilwoman Jane Templeton.
Some of the topics discussed included water, internet and mental health in schools.
McCluskie opened the meeting discussing the pieces of legislation that she, as the representative for House District 13, which covers Salida, helped to pass in the last legislative session, covering issues of affordable housing, childcare and gun violence prevention.
Weiser spoke on his work for water quality in the state, his fight against a plan to move water from the San Luis Valley to be used in other municipalities and his work with young kids and the impact social media has on their mental health.
The first question for the two was about what work was being done for the mental health of local students. Weiser said the state received money from a court settlement regarding vaping, which will be put to Colorado schools for mental health and battling substance abuse.
“Different schools have different ideas of what they want to do,” Weiser said. “We are trying to figure out the range of tools that would do the best job at the state level to provide options for local schools.”
McCluskie spoke of some of the programs, such as IMatter.org and Safe2Tell, that the legislature has put forward for students to get help.
Felt spoke about a county program in which a Chaffee County Department of Human Services counselor has been working with the schools.
Weiser and Felt, who is a local expert on water and water rights, spoke on water conservation, as well as easement rights within Colorado rivers, which Weiser called “a very complicated issue” that dates back to the foundation of the state.
“This may be something the legislature will have to pick up,” Weiser said. “Right now it’s not easy to undo the status quo.”
Felt said there are some “real world ramifications” to making changes to current rules regarding ownership of river bottoms, “whose charges can be daunting.”
Weiser and McCluskie also spoke about rural internet. McCluskie said the state is working on getting more money to put toward rural internet, but she didn’t have specifics at the meeting.
Weiser said local companies will be a great help in developing local internet, but his office is also keeping an eye on companies that may be unscrupulous.
McCluskie said wildfire protection and water protection will be some of the top priorities for the next legislative session. She said the state is in the process of getting a second Firehawk helicopter, which is a Blackhawk that has been converted to fire fighting. She said the current Firehawk will be stationed for use on the Front Range, while the second, when it is received, will be stationed in Montrose for use on the Western Slope. McCluskie said the state is looking to obtain more Firehawk helicopters, noting that California currently has nine.
