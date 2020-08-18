Was there anyone in your life while you were growing up who encouraged you to do better in some way, treated you with respect and helped broaden your worldview?
This person could be anyone from a parent or family member to a coach or after-school counselor. If so, you might be able to say that you’ve had at least one developmental relationship in your life.
Developmental relationships are defined as “Close connections through which young people discover who they are, cultivate abilities to shape their own lives and learn how to engage with and contribute to the world around them,” Search Institute, 2018. The Search Institute “studies and works to strengthen youth success in schools, coalitions, youth and family organizations, and the faith community.”
They do research to improve outcomes and success of youth and in recent years have focused on the evidence-based impact of developmental relationships on youth.
Interestingly, researchers Junlei Li and Megan M. Julian, University of Pittsburgh a find, “The effectiveness of child-serving programs, practices and policies is determined first and foremost by whether they strengthen or weaken developmental relationships … when this type of relationship is not available or diluted, interventions show limited effects (2012).”
Developmental relationships with youth ask of you the following, according to research from the Search Institute: express care, challenge growth, provide support, share power and expand possibilities.
The first three are somewhat self-explanatory.
The fourth, sharing power, requires the adult to create or allow for opportunities for young people to take action on things that may impact them.
Contrary to what most of us heard growing up and even probably have said to young people in the heat of the moment, adults do not always know best.
And even if we might at times, we have to allow youth to make decisions for themselves when appropriate so that they can learn and grow.
The fifth component, expanding possibilities, is about helping youth envision their future on their own terms – introduce them to new people, ideas, experiences and opportunities and watch the magic happen.
We’ve been discussing this concept in our youth involvement workgroup lately, which is part of our Communities That Care coalition to prevent unhealthy youth behaviors, and two examples stand out.
Officer Amber Lee with the Buena Vista Police Department emphasized that officers often see firsthand when youth do not have any healthy relationships in their lives.
She shared about a recent contact with a minor who was doing something illegal, but visibly desperate for connection with her even though she caught them doing something wrong.
By building strong, developmental relationships with youth in our community, we can help prevent them from getting in trouble in the first place.
Jennifer Wood of the Boys and Girls Club shared that on the positive side, their staff has been blown away by the creativity of their youth members who have actually helped them adapt their programming amidst COVID-19 restrictions.
The fact of the matter is that the key to growing healthy youth in our community and preventing problem behaviors is in building those positive, developmental relationships.
Youth need connection with you, and they need to feel like you are a safe person for them to be totally themselves. For many kids, it could literally change their lives.
For tips on how to help cultivate these relationships, such as the “4 S’s Interview,” check out the Ted Talk titled “Getting Relationships Right” by Kent Pekel. For information on how to get involved in these Chaffee County efforts, contact Dibby Olson with Family and Youth Initiatives at dolson@chaffeecounty.org
Liz Sielatycki, MSW, is the Communities That Care facilitator at Chaffee County Family and Youth Initiatives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.