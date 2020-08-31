Access to Sands Lake and Frantz Lake will be discussed by the Salida City Council at its regular meeting on Tuesday.
Council members will discuss whether to approve sending a letter to Colorado Parks and Wildlife regarding the new fishing/hunting license requirement to access State Wildlife Areas.
“We would like to discuss solutions for the Sands and Frantz Lake Wildlife Areas adjacent to Salida,” the letter says before listing improvements that have been planned and executed at the lakes by the city, county and other groups.
“In total, the city, county and other partners have contributed over $230,000 to help improve recreation opportunities for both fishing access and other recreation like hiking and wildlife viewing,” the letter says. “Additionally, volunteers have contributed another $57,000 of in-kind time on stewardship of these areas. After spending years and a great deal of time and energy enhancing these SWAs to make them more attractive, safe and comfortable, we feel that requiring a hunting or fishing license will restrict many residents and visitors from being able to enjoy recreating at Sands and Frantz Lake SWAs.”
Monday’s consent agenda includes the following:
• 2020 Stormwater Improvements Project: Staff has recommended the city award a construction contract to Avalanche Excavating for $163,402.50 with a total project budget of $181,402.50.
• Salida Bike Fest: Staff is recommending that council approve the Salida Bike Fest, set for Sept. 18-20.
• CORE Act Letter, imploring Sen. Cory Gardner to support the Colorado Recreation and Economy (CORE) Act.
“The CORE Act, which will protect 400,000 acres of Colorado public land and nearly 80,000 acres will be new recreation and conservation management areas that preserve existing outdoor uses such as hiking and mountain biking, is the most significant and broadly-supported effort to protect Colorado’s most cherished lands, waters, and forests in a generation,” the letter states.
Council will also consider two proclamations.
It will consider proclaiming Sept. 13, 2020 George Blake Day and Sept. 21-27 Bike to Work Week. Blake is a World War II veteran and established a goal of taking 100 walks before his 100th birthday in order to raise money and awareness to benefit the Emergency Response Fund of Chaffee County.
Under new business council will consider whether to extend the state of local emergency under the COVID-19 action plan.
Work session
Council will discuss the 2021 budget, the F Street closure and future council meeting schedule during the work session Monday.
In budget discussion, council will consider adding the SteamPlant Event Center to its general fund and whether to change its name to the “Arts & Culture” department.
The original concept of the Steamplant Event Center was to be a fee generating, self-supporting division of the city and was thus set up as an enterprise fund of the city, according to the meeting’s packet.
In order to meet the criteria of an enterprise fund, at least 90 percent of the expenses of the fund need to be covered by direct fees generated.
Although the event center has proven to be a valuable asset of the city that increases tourism and generates sales tax dollars for the community, the direct fees generated only cover roughly 60 percent of the expenses.
Council will also talk about the fund balance policy and revenue projections during the budget discussion and determine what level of fund balance reserves are available for the budget.
People can register for the virtual work session at attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/3339757082352927504 and the regular meeting at attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/2923586433681497360.
The city is also looking to fill positions on the Public Art Commission, Historic Preservation Commission and the Planning Commission/ Board of Adjustment. Applications are due Sept. 18 and are available at cityofsalida.com/boards-commissions/ and also city hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.