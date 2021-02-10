The Salida School Board approved a resolution Tuesday declaring fiscal exigency in response to a $1.786 million deficit as compared to 2019-2020.
Superintendent David Blackburn said the approval of the resolution provides transparency to the community and will allow district staff to start the process of problem solving and planning for the future.
Blackburn said the district is working with a balanced budget, in 2020-2021, “but we’re about $1.8 million shy of where we were a year ago.”
He said stimulus dollars from COVID-19 packages helped this year.
The district froze salaries with recurring dollars.
“We were able to get our staff some one-time dollars in the middle of the year,” Blackburn said.
The district stopped some transfers for long-term programs and deferring some maintenance to make sure enough cash was on hand to balance the budget today.
“I wouldn’t say we’re in a crisis right now, and yet we also didn’t have enough recurring dollars to keep programs the way they are,” he said.
“I would say Salida Schools is looking at the budget season ahead of us earlier, and probably a little more proactively than other school districts. I would say we’re at the front end of trying to respond to these things.”
Blackburn said the deficit was the result of a $3.3 billion state shortfall in the spring.
One big piece of the strategy being investigated by the district is a potential revamp of the graduation requirements at Salida High School, which if approved would involve more cooperation with Colorado Mountain College and the establishment of a freshman academy separate from the rest of the high school.
The freshman academy would focus on proficiency in academic skills.
By the end of high school students would have completed a post-high school certification or associates degree and have a post-secondary plan.
In this model, the district could save money on salaries with concurrent enrollment instructors being partially paid by CMC.
The board approved the creation of the position of a freshman academy principal, a slot Blackburn said he hopes to fill in-house.
The new graduation requirements were approved on first reading and will go back to committees for fine tuning.
Another piece approved by the board is the authorization for Blackburn to offer a retirement buy out for teachers near the end of their career.
The amount approved by the board to be offered is $20,000 for those teachers submitting their intent to retire in writing between Feb. 15 and March 1.
Those positions would be filled by transferring teachers from one position to another to begin with and with new hires if necessary.
The board also approved, by a 6-1 vote, a lease with Diesslin Structures Inc. for the building at 627 Oak Street, which formerly housed Pinto Barn and Don’t Go Nuts.
The plan for the building is to convert it into a new home for Salida’s alternative programs, Crest Academy and Horizons Exploratory Academy, which would occupy different sections of the building, along with office space for administration and other programs.
Board member Jodi Breckenridge-Petit was the sole dissenting vote questioning the expense versus the longevity of the alternative programs.
The district recently cancelled its lease of the Saint Joseph school building, currently home to Crest Academy, effective August. HEA has been housed in the district’s old administration building across the street from the Kesner campus.
In other business the board discussed the upcoming COVID-19 vaccinations for school staff in Salida and Buena Vista.
Staff from both districts will receive their first dose of Pfizer vaccine Friday.
This month’s detailed school report was from Horizons Exploratory Academy, and was partially presented by HEA students via Zoom.
