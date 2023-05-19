The Salida Hospital District board of directors swore in two new members and elected positions during its meeting Tuesday.
Dr. Daniel Wardrop and Stacy Osborne were both sworn in, replacing Jeff Post and Susan Dunn.
Dean Edwards, former vice chairman, was elected chairman, while Wardrop was elected to replace him as vice chair. Osborne replaced Dunn as secretary-treasurer. All appointments were unanimous.
Brian Turner with Solvista Health spoke to the board about three main points: what Solvista is doing locally, secure transportation and changes from the state of Colorado regarding mental health responses to the hospital’s emergency department.
Turner said development of the Solvista building on the Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center campus began five years ago, and while they have been open since August for some services, their goal is to open for full capacity June 1, as they are currently finishing the last of training for their employees.
Solvista will offer crisis services, detox beds and overnight services at the Salida location.
Solvista also has three buildings in Cañon City, another in Salida, one in Buena Vista, one in Westcliffe and one in Leadville. Turner said they also get patients from the north end of the San Luis Valley.
He addressed secure transport, saying that during the 2011 state legislative session a bill was passed to provide secure transportation through Medicare, with the state making payment for the service beginning July 1.
While the state will fund it, Turner said, counties are responsible for licensing it, something Chaffee County has already set up. Turner said Chaffee has also been working closely with Fremont County, since Solvista patients are often moved between the counties.
Turner also addressed responses to emergency departments, saying that because the state provides funding for crisis responders, the state does not want them handling situations in hospital emergency rooms. However, the state is allowing one fiscal year, beginning at the end of June, for rural areas to be an exception to that rule, something Turner said he and other rural providers have been pushing the state to approve permanently.
Other entities that may need Solvista’s crisis response team, such as the Chaffee County Detention Center, would likely want to start budgeting for their services, Turner said.
