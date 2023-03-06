by Brian McCabe
Mail News Editor
Salida City Council will hear the second reading and conduct a public hearing on an ordinance adopting the Plastic Pollution Reduction Act and penalties for violation during its regular meeting at 6 p.m. tonight.
The ordinance will address a Colorado House bill prohibiting stores and restaurants from using single-use plastic carry-out bags.
During 2023, stores may sell bags for 10 cents per bag or higher. Beginning April 1, stores and restaurants must pay 60 percent of bag fees to the municipality or county in which they are located.
The ordinance will set up city codes to enact collection of the fee, while setting penalties for its violation.
In new business the council will vote on a pair of resolutions. The first sets up a policy for “accepting gifts or memorializing people or events.” This will be known as the City of Salida Parks and Recreation Department Memorial and Feature Donation Program. Mike “Diesel” Post, parks and rec director, said in a memo to the council that the program will be for “accepting, placing and removing donations and memorials in city parks, open space and trails.”
The second resolution concerns the subdivision improvement and inclusionary housing agreement for the 505 Oak Street planned development and subdivision.
The subdivision will be an 18-lot, 44-unit residential project on 2.09 acres. The inclusionary agreement will provide two for-sale units and six rental units to meet the city’s requirements.
The ordinance regarding small cell facilities, which was scheduled for a second reading and public hearing, is being continued to allow the Salida Planning Commission to review it first.
Council will meet as the liquor license authority to review a request from Riveting Experience Jewelry on a location change for a liquor license.
Council will also read a proclamation declaring March Women’s History Month.
To register online to speak at the meeting, go to https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6382995264411204366.
To watch the meeting live online, go to https://c.streamhoster.com/embed/media/W6sdC9/xAIlQfSsmmO/vpfQhcsApYv_5?preview=1.
