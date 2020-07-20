Salida City Council members will discuss whether lights at the Alpine Park basketball courts should be left on later at its work session 6 p.m. today.
Upon the completion of the Alpine courts last summer, there was a request from some of the surrounding residents to only allow the lights to be able to be turned on until 8 p.m., as opposed to the 10 p.m. standard for the city.
Staff have heard requests from the community that the lights be allowed to be turned on until 10 p.m. so that the courts can be used at night this summer.
The work session has four other items on its agenda.
There will be a discussion on the Hutchinson Homestead additions and its request for the city to consider contributing $10,000 towards the project, which is estimated to cost $250,800.
The project will include building a new classroom and demonstration kitchen in the homestead’s visitor center to allow more in-depth food, homesteading skills and agriculture-related programming for youth and adults.
Diversity, inclusion and anti-bias training opportunities will also be discussed.
Staff has requested a discussion among council to identify training opportunities that council would like to engage in, with the expectation that this will lead to better governance and oversight of the city’s operations on all levels.
As far as the multi-jurisdictional housing authority, council will discuss approving the inter-governmental agreement by each jurisdiction to create the Multi Jurisdictional Housing Authority.
Council will also discuss a related funding agreement by jurisdictions, the nomination of board members, convening and electing board officers, creating a strategic plan and contracting with the county for staff and administration.
There will also be a Methodist Front presentation during the work session.
Register for the virtual meeting at register.gotowebinar.com/register/6259127577985273356
Council will consider resolution 2020-26 adopting the 2020-2021 policy statement for the Colorado Communities for Climate Action (CC4CA) during the regular meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The CC4CA policy committee is formally delivering to their board of directors a proposed updated policy statement for the board’s consideration at the 2020 annual retreat on June 19.
CC4CA is a coalition of 34 local governments across the state advocating for stronger state and federal climate policy.
Register for the virtual meeting register.gotowebinar.com/register/8402368210594753549
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.