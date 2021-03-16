The high school basketball season was already shortened this year, but Salida senior Raley Patch had to miss a couple extra weeks.
First, Patch suffered a concussion during a game and missed a week to recover.
Then, her mom tested positive for COVID-19 and Patch had to quarantine.
“It was a little rough, especially trying to stay active,” she said about having to quarantine. “I went to my dad’s ranch in Montrose to stay away from my mom.”
Patch, however, said her head is feeling a lot better, her mom has recovered and, after testing negative for the coronavirus four times, she was able to return to the court Monday.
“Coming back to it is a little weird still,” she said. “We’ve hit a lot of injuries, but we’re still doing well.”
Four other Lady Spartans have missed varsity games this year due to sickness and injury. Salida, however, was still 5-6 overall to start the week and, with two games left, had a chance to finish above .500 this season.
“The whole varsity does well,” Patch said. “I think we have a lot of leaders.”
Patch also plays volleyball for Salida High School. She started playing both sports in middle school. She said volleyball is her main sport, but likes a lot of things about both.
“I really like how (basketball is) aggressive and the physical contact,” Patch said. “I also like the team a lot and I look forward to long bus rides because I like being with the team.”
Shooting, however, is probably her favorite part of the game, she said.
As far as volleyball goes, Patch said she likes, “that feeling you get when your team’s on the court working together; that continuity feels really good getting a pass, set and hit.”
Playing volleyball with her best friend, Quinn Burkley, is another plus.
When she’s not competing for the Lady Spartans, Patch said she likes playing sand volleyball at the park, spending time with her sister, Madison, taking dogs for walks and hanging with her friends.
Before she started playing volleyball and basketball, Patch also participated in 4-H for four years when she was 8-11 years old.
“It was awesome,” she said. “It was good for my sister and I because we bonded and it helped me learn how to have a good work ethic. Plus, pigs have really unique personalities. And it helped me save up for college.”
After graduating from Salida High School, Patch plans on majoring in bio-chemistry with a pre-pharmacy concentration at Colorado State University.
AP chemistry and AP biology, she said, were probably her favorite classes at Salida High School.
“I’ve always loved biology and I like chemistry,” she said. “How medicines affect the body is really interesting.”
She said she chose CSU because the major “is perfect for what I want to do,” and also because she has friends and cousins going there and wanted to experience a bigger town.
“I wanted to take a big jump,” she said. “From a small town, it’s a daunting experience. It’s a big campus with a lot of people to meet.”
Patch also works at Wag’n Tails, and said she’ll work a lot this summer there and at her dad’s ranch, apply for as many scholarships as she can and have fun during her last summer in Salida.
Unlike most years, volleyball will follow basketball due to the pandemic so Patch still has a full season left on the court.
Her time at SHS, has helped her prepare for what comes next and provided her with some role models.
“I think Salida teachers are overall good people,” she said. “I look up to them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.