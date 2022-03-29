St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 118 S. Gunnison St. in Buena Vista, will host a traditional seder and potluck dinner at 5 p.m. April 10, Palm Sunday.
The seder is a ritual banquet that re-enacts the exodus. Its major feature is the reading of the Haggadah, which relates events of the exodus of the Jewish people from ancient Egypt with symbolic acts using wine, matzoh and bitter herbs, a press release stated.
Participants are asked to bring a side dish or salad to share. The parish will provide lamb and beef and beverages. Light desserts are welcome.
Tickets cost $5 for adults, $3 for children ages 6-12 and are free for ages 5 and younger. Tickets are available at the church office from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday (closed noon-1 p.m. for lunch) and 9 a.m.-noon Thursday.
For more information, call the office at 719-395-8424 or Janine at 719-395-6597.
