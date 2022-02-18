Salida City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to table its vote until March 1 on Resolution 2022-10, which would approve a memorandum of understanding with Chaffee Housing Authority to establish the Open Doors long-term rental incentive program.
There was no discussion about the tabling, which was an amendment to the vote on the consent agenda.
In other business council unanimously approved a pair of resolutions: appointing Aaron Derwingson and Brian Colby as alternates to the Salida Planning Commission and appointing Ryan Short and reappointing Patrick Regan to the Historic Preservation Commission.
Council also unanimously approved the subdivision improvement agreement for the Papp minor subdivision.
The council unanimously approved two ordinances regarding the 141 Annex annexation, first approving the annexation, then approving a medium-density residential zone district.
Council unanimously approved Ordinance 2022-04, which updates the Salida Municipal Code concerning boards and commissions.
The ordinance clarifies procedures for appointing or reappointing members, sets accepted practices and procedures and eliminates the SteamPlant Commission, which was formally disbanded.
Monica Haskell, director of Chaffee County Family & Youth Initiatives, gave a presentation on Child Abuse Prevention Month for March, including a request to place pinwheels in the lawn outside the Touber Building and a lighted blue ribbon on Tenderfoot Mountain, similar to years past. Council unanimously approved a motion on the issue.
During citizen comment, about 15 residents spoke about proposed sound amplification permit changes. While there were some questions and some support for the changes, which the council is still considering, most of the speakers spoke out against the changes, and some said they thought the permitting system should be eliminated completely.
