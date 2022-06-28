The U.S. Air Force Academy jazz ensemble, The Falconaires, will perform a free concert at 7 p.m. Friday in Riverside Park, F Street and Sackett Avenue.
The group of 18 full-time jazz musicians has brought the sounds of big-band jazz to international audiences for more than 50 years, according to an Air Force Academy press release.
Made popular by its mainstream appeal during World War II, the big band is the only musical ensemble that can genuinely trace its heritage back to the American military band.
The Falconaires continue the tradition of the famous big bands, led by historic figures such as Count Basie, Stan Kenton and Maj. Glenn Miller, by performing the best jazz of the past, present and future in support of USAF Academy public relations recruiting.
The group also performs at music conventions and festivals, such as the International Association of Jazz Educators’ International Conference, the Music Educators National Conference, MusicFest Canada, the Montreaux Detroit Jazz Festival and the Telluride Jazz Celebration.
All Air Force Academy band performances are presented free and open to the public.
The Salida performance is sponsored by The Mountain Mail, Salida Creative District and the City of Salida.
